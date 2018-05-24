Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown receive $50,000 grant from Lowe's

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown announced Thursday that they have been chosen to receive a $50,000 grant from Lowe's, as part of Renovation Across the Nation.

Renovation Across the Nation is a program between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Lowe's that provides one Club in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. with a grant and volunteer support from Lowe's to complete long-awaited on improvements and renovations.

Representatives for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown said they were selected as the signature Club for the state of Ohio for 2018.

The grant will be used by the Club to renovate the Oak Hill site's kitchen, bathrooms and overall cosmetic updates around the Club's facility including flooring, painting, etc.

A spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown said that as the need to update facilities increases and maintenance costs rise, Lowe's support will help the Club make critical improvements to ensure the Club remains a safe and inviting place for Youngstown's youth.

Germain McAlpine, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown, said,

"We are so thankful for this opportunity here at our local Club. "With the wonderful support of Lowe's and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we are now able to enhance our facility in many ways, including a new state of the art commercial kitchen. These projects will improve our members' Club experiences through better programs and facilities."

According to representatives, all of the updates are scheduled to be finished this fall, before the school year begins.

To learn more about the Lowe's and Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnership, visit

https://www.bgca.org/about-us/our-partners/lowes.