Cafaro Foundation donates $17,000 to keep Bazetta Park open

The Cafaro Foundation donated $17,000 to keep Bazetta Township Park open after the park nearly closed due to lack of funds.

Representatives said that due to dwindling state funding for parks, and the failure of a .25 mill tax levy, the township was not left with enough money to keep the park going.

In response to this, the Bazetta Park Board was facing the prospect of closing the park after July 4th.

Now that the Cafaro Foundation has donated $17,000, the park will stay open and be enjoyed by the public.

A Cafaro Foundation Trustee, William A. Cafaro, said, "We did not want to see the children of the community suffer." That park provides so many wonderful activities for families, from the baseball fields to the picnic pavilions, volleyball court, walking trail and the Imagination Station play area."

Cafaro said he hopes the foundation grant will encourage other organizations and individuals to step forward and provide additional funding for future years.