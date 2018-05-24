Army Corps of Engineers to consider longer summer season on Berlin Lake

Summer boating may last a little longer on Berlin Lake this season.

The state is proposing an extension on higher lake levels through September.

Berlin Lake is a great summer destination for boating and fishing but it's normally cut short when lake levels are lowered in August.

Now, the US Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment for a proposed temporary deviation to its water control plan that would extend higher levels through September. That means an extra month of recreation.

"The purpose of Berlin Lake when it was originally constructed was for flood control and water quality and low flow augmentation. So for those interests is why the lake is set up on the curve it is from the water control plant and why it's lowered the way it is," said Berlin Lake Resource Manager Chuck Opet.

If the state decided to keep the lake level up, it would only be for a year. During that year they would study the effects of the water being higher for a longer period of time.

They would look at the environmental effects of flood control and water quality. Those results would then be studied to decide whether the plan could be more permanent.

Boaters 21 News talked to say they would love the idea.

"We get upset here at Lake Berlin because all our water goes to Lake Milton. They enjoy their lake being full all year round. We get our noses out of joint when they let the water out so early," said Joe Brackman of Berlin Lake.

"I think it would be a wonderful idea," said Barb Oare of Suffield. "It would be beneficial to fish for walleye and stuff like that. It's really hard to get in when the water is low."

If you would like to comment on the proposal you're asked to leave a comment on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website by June 17th.

