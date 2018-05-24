Active shooter training aimed at office workers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Active shooter training aimed at office workers

By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
CORTLAND, Ohio -

Thursday's active shooter training seminar at the Trumbull County Agriculture and Family Education Center had a twist, aimed specifically at office workers.

For years, the training in an active shooter situation centered around the idea of sheltering in place.

"We've trained generations of kids to do lockdown, which is exactly what we don't want them to do," said Weamer.

Scott Weamer is the assistant police chief in Canfield and he also owns Comprehensive Personal Defense. One of his biggest themes today was that if you ever find yourself in an active shooter type situation, don't be a sitting duck. Doing something, anything could save your life.

"They need to be a hard target and that could be as simple as how you walk, how you look, little confidence, head up, shoulders back. Could be as simple as locking your door. Could be as simple as a company controlling points of entry, blocking that door, stacking up tables and chairs. You became a hard target," said Weamer.

A few dozen people from around the county sat in on the session today including sheriff Paul Monroe and county commissioner Frank Fuda.
   
"It's important for us to have our workers and our administrators understand that they have to be able to react to any situation that comes to the workplace," said Fuda.

"The world's not like it used to be. It used to be safe. Now you never know what you're going to get into," said Shirley Walters.

Beyond just active shooter training, today's session also hit on a lot of the situations some of us might see just about every day at work.

Learning some de-escalation techniques, how to diffuse a situation through the spoken word," said Weamer. "Those are incredibly valuable skills to have."

Ed Agler, the director of the Trumbull County Agriculture and Family Education Center, set this all up today and he plans to do it again because he says it's worth the time.

"If you learn anything today that saves your life tomorrow, what kind of a price tag do you put on that," said Agler.

