Campbell Detectives investigating fatal shooting of Struthers woman

A woman is dead from a single gunshot wound to the head in Campbell and detectives say there are plenty of unanswered questions.

The victim from Struthers is a mother of two that has a family looking for answers.

When 21 News arrived at the Campbell Police Department the mother and other family members of victim 44-year-old Angela Salem of Struthers were also walking into the lobby.

The victim's mother talked with a detective behind closed doors to likely offer any background she could to help with the investigation.

It was just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday when Campbell Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Sixth Street for a gunshot victim.

Police found Angela Salem lying on the floor in the hallway of the home in a pool of blood.

According to police, she was still breathing but critically wounded. Paramedics did what they could, but she died after being shot in the temple.

A gun was taken as evidence and will be sent to a crime lab to be tested.

Two men who were standing outside the home when police arrived and were questioned by detectives.

One, we're told by the police chief, was the homeowner, or at least lived in the home, and the other was his brother.

Here's what Campbell Police Chief Dennis Puscarcik says the homeowner told police. "He said that he was in the room. His back was to her and he heard a shot and he turned and she was on the ground," Puscarcik said.

Gunshot residue tests were done on both men as a matter of protocol.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim by the Cuyahoga County Coroner.

As detectives continue to investigate to determine if this is a homicide, it's interesting to note the last homicide in Campbell dates back to November of 2012.