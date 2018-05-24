Niles Middle School wins NASA contest

A group of students took home the victory during a statewide contest sponsored by NASA to get a 3D printer.

That means the school will have another 3D printer for its students to use next year.

Public Relations Coordinator Kate Keller says seventh-graders Zoey Rawlings, Harper Sabatino, Ashton Russo and Tom Rossi visited NASA in Cleveland earlier in May to present findings from a seventh-grade science class project.

The contest asked students to design a set of wheels that could navigate Mars' surface. The students had to come up with their own design, which they used a 3D printer to make.

In all, 140 teams participated in the statewide competition, and the Niles Middle School team was one of just three middle schools chosen to present its findings in Cleveland.