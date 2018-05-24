Boardman police searching for Family Dollar break-in suspect

Boardman Police are looking for a man who used a rock to smash through the front door of a Family Dollar to steal merchandise.

The break-in happened Monday around 3 a.m. at the Family Dollar store located on the 4000 block of South Ave.

Police say the man stole two headphones, a wireless speaker and an entire display of lighters.

The department says it's looking for the suspect who's a black man, 40 to 50 years old, 6'03" tall and 200 pounds. The surveillance footage shows him wearing a red baseball hat, black pants, black jacket, white T-shirt and black Jordan shoes.

If anyone has information, contact the Boardman Police Department at 330-729-2013.