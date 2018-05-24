Carchedi's Restaurant in Lowellville to be under new ownership - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Carchedi's Restaurant in Lowellville to be under new ownership

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio -

For more than 50 years Carchedi's Restaurant in Lowellville has been owned by the same family. But, Thursday they closed their doors as they prepare to sell the popular restaurant to a new family.

"At one time people were lined up outside to get in here," said Bella Panici, the daughter of the restaurant's original owner.

She tells 21 News the restaurant has been open for 55 years and has been passed down through three generations.

"It feels like yesterday my dad was stirring that spaghetti back there," said Panici.

She talked about the family dishes that have been passed down through the generations and have become customer favorites.

"We don't measure anything, so there is not a recipe to be given," said Panici.

She included memories of Valley native and celebrity Ed' O'Neil visiting the restaurant. In 2013, he was even interviewed by 21 News in one of their booths.

The day now bitter-sweet as the family passes the restaurant to another family.

"Like we all cry, but yet it's sweet because the people that bought it are like family," said Panici.

The new owners, Ray Carlson, tell 21 News "we will be working hard in the months to come to give this tradition an opportunity to continue."

However, Carlson said, "We are not sure how long it will take to get the restaurant up and running if, in fact, it makes sense to, but everything has been secured as far as the building, equipment, name and original recipes."

Panici said there are plans to teach the Carlson family how to make their family recipes.

Carlson noted though that small town business is very difficult to make a go of today since competition comes not only from neighboring communities but the internet as well.

Carlson continued to say, "We know only that we did not want it to be sold piecemeal so that it could be reopened if community sentiments allowed it to."
 

