Youngstown NAACP reviews city school's leadership

The Youngstown NAACP is now reviewing, not only Youngstown School's CEO but also his appointed team.

The organization's task force met Thursday evening. The president said they applaud CEO Krish Mohip for his appointment of a new principal at East High School, as well as a consultant to help address behavior issues among students. But, said they continue to have concerns regarding the district's overall GPA and call for accountability.

"There needs to be performance and there needs to be outcome. Performance and outcome," said President George Freeman, Jr. "Because without performance and outcome people are getting paid for showing up."

Freeman said he would like to see regular testing in the classroom to see how scores improve. He said a teacher's evaluation wouldn't be on a single student but on the entire classroom.