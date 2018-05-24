Pa. governor puts $180 million towards pothole and road repairs

Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that PennDOT is taking on a campaign to accelerate repaving work on interstates and "attack" potholes across Pennsylvania.

Wolf is allocating $180 million to these repairs as part of a Resurface PA initiative.

"PennDOT has been at work on this problem for many months, but the severe temperature swings through the winter have created ideal conditions for continued pavement challenges," Wolf said.

The department has made it a priority to put $22.3 million towards pothole repairs through June 30.

An additional $7 million will be invested in seven interstate maintenance projects covering potholes and other repairs on 78 miles of roads this year, according to a release.



Other new investments to help address the effects of this year's winter include:

$30 million in transportation infrastructure investment funding for interstate improvements

$60 million in PennDOT investments from interstate-project bid savings being reinvested in resurfacing

$62 million in additional funding for interstate preservation projects

Together, these commitments will make 17 interstate paving and preservation projects, which cover 255 miles, happen at least two years sooner than scheduled.

Drivers can even report potholes on highways by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD (1-800-349-7623).