Democrats vote on Trumbull County coroner

On the heels of an impassioned speech by the son of late coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, Dr. Thomas James was voted in to remain the interim Trumbull County Coroner Thursday.

Zachariah Germaniuk said his father appointed Dr. James as his deputy when the opioid crisis reached a fever pitch and according to vindy.com, said his father was a casualty of that crisis.

"I simply urge you to respect my father's memory, his legacy, and vote with your conscience in the best interest of this county," Germaniuk said.

He also urged Democratic precinct committee members to stay the course.

In the end, Dr. James received 64 percent of the votes over Dr. Phillip Malvasi.