Community members say goodbye to old Champion schools

Students and faculty from all generations got the chance to walk the halls of Champion Central Elementary and Champion Middle School one last time.

Doors were opened to faculty and students who had the opportunity to relive their memories before the old buildings are demolished.

Some say they're sad to leave their old school behind but are looking forward to a new school.

"They just don't make schools like this anymore but we are very excited about our new school," Alexandra Nannicola said. "It's very future-forward."

Champion will open a new pre-k through eighth-grade school this fall.