Police: Man burning flag arrested in downtown Youngstown

Youngstown Police arrested a man who witnesses say burned an American flag on a downtown street.

Officers were called to the 100 block of W. Federal Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday where people reported seeing a man walking in and out of the street holding a burning American flag.

A group of people flagged down the cruiser and pointed out 26-year-old Braylon Barnes of Youngstown.

Officers say Barnes was holding a pole with the remnants of a flag.

According to the police report, Barnes had been screaming and people and witnesses were shocked, some fearing for his safety.

The report does not say what Barnes was yelling or why he allegedly burned the flag.

Barnes was taken to the county jail on a charge of disorderly conduct.