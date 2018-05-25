Ohioans asked to watch for invasion of destructive insect - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Spotted Lanternflies suck sap from fruit crops and trees

Ohioans asked to watch for invasion of destructive insect

Posted: Updated:
Lawrence Barringer, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bugwood.org Lawrence Barringer, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bugwood.org
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

A phone app is available to help Ohioans keep watch for the possible invasion of a brightly colored but destructive insect.

According to Ohio State University's College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, an invasive pest found in Pennsylvania has spread to Delaware and Virginia, and insect experts worry the next stop will be Ohio.

Spotted lanternflies suck sap from fruit crops and trees, which can weaken them and contribute to their death.

Native to China, the insect was first found in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania.

At this time, spotted lanternflies are still relatively far from the Ohio border. They have been found in the southeastern part of Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. However, they can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses.

“The natural spread would take a long time, but it would be very easy to be moved through firewood or trees that are being relocated,” said Amy Stone, an educator with Ohio State University Extension. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University.

If it arrives in Ohio, the spotted lanternfly has the potential to do serious damage to the grape, apple, hops, and logging industries, Stone said.

The lanternfly’s preferred meal is from the bark of Ailanthus or tree of heaven, which is typically not intentionally planted but instead grows on abandoned property and along rivers and highways.

Compared to the spotted wing drosophila or the brown marmorated stink bug, which seize on fruit and vegetable crops, the spotted lanternfly has a more limited palate so it likely would not do as much damage, said Celeste Welty an OSU Extension entomologist.

“Everybody’s fear is any new invasive pest will be like those two. But it seems to me, it’s not as much of a threat,” Welty said. “Unlike the spotted wing drosophila and the brown marmorated stink bug, the lanternfly is easy to spot because the adult bug is about 1 inch long and, with its wings extended, about 2 inches wide.”

For now, all that can be done to stem the spread of lanternflies is to stay watchful for their presence and any damage they may inflict.

On trees, they zero in on the bark, particularly at the base of the tree. Lanternflies can cause a plant to ooze or weep and have a fermented odor. They can also cause sooty mold or a buildup of sticky fluid on plants as well as on the ground beneath infested plants.

An app developed by the CFAES School of Environment and Natural Resources allows users to report invasive species if they suspect that they have come across them.

The app, which is called the Great Lakes Early Detection Network, features details about invasive species that people should be on the lookout for.

If someone sees a lanternfly, he or she should contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6201.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:24:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>

  • Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:11 GMT
    (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...(Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>

  • Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:15:54 GMT
    (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:36:15 GMT
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>

  • The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:05:09 GMT
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>

  • City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    Friday, May 25 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-05-25 23:54:16 GMT

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms