Report: Mercer teacher arrested for alleged sex assault on student

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
GREAT FALLS, Mt. -

A Mercer County teacher and coach has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in Montana, according to a news report.

NBC affiliate KTVH in Great Falls, Montana reported on Thursday that Richard E. Adsit Jr. was arrested Thursday in Mercer County where he is a Health and Physical Education teacher in the Mercer Area School District.

According to the report, Judith Basin County Sheriff Jon Schmitt said in a press release that Adsit is charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The alleged incidents happened in 2012 while Adsit was working at Geyser High School, according to court documents.

The Mercer Area School District website says Adsit teachers Fitness; Physical Education 8, Physical Education grades 9-12; and Health 9.

Adsit is also listed as a golf and baseball coach in the Mercer schools.

KTVH reports that court documents state the following:

"During the time at issue, Defendant repeatedly ignored the Victim's statements and actions indicating lack of consent. In late March or early April 2012… Defendant explicitly told the Victim she could 'never ever, ever, ever, EVER tell anybody what was going on.' This statement from a teacher and coach to a student and player resulted in the Victim being unable to effectively consent to sexual contact due to the imbalance of power."

The alleged victim was a student and player at the time of the alleged crimes, and under the age of 16, according to the report. Adsit was 36 years old at the time.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Adsit worked at the following schools in Montana: Reed Point High School, Geyser High School, Savage High School, and Sidney High School.

The State of Montana Office of Public Instruction website shows Adsit was licensed to teach in that state from 2004 to 2014.

Authorities are working to find out if there are any other potential victims, according to KTVH

Records from the Pennsylvania Department of Education show that Adsit was first licensed to teach health and physical education in 1999.

He had emergency teaching permits to act as a day-to-day substitute teacher in Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2001 and received a Library Science substitute permit in 2015.

