A Gorgeous Start To Memorial Day Weekend! pic.twitter.com/YeHH7UasHG — Emily Frazzini (@emilyfrazzWFMJ) May 25, 2018

Happy Friday! We will have warm temperatures and sunshine to kick off Memorial Day weekend! You can even say temperatures are going to be hot! We will be in the 80s for the next seven days! We even see temperatures flirting with the 90s during the upcoming days!

This Friday morning started off chilly in the low 50s. Temperatures will warm up pretty quickly and will remain warm into the evening. Today will be a great day for evening outdoor activities, it’s just going to be gorgeous!

Humidity will start to increase later today and remain humid throughout the weekend. There is a chance for showers Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday and Monday are looking dry with a small chance for rain. Stay updated hour by hour on our 21 Storm Tracker App!