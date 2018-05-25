UPDATE: Condition of Bishop George Murry

Youngstown Bishop George Murry is responding to treatments for cancer, according to Monsignor John Zuraw of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

Murry, who is 69, was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic with acute leukemia last month to begin four weeks of intensive chemotherapy.

"About a week ago, he had another bone marrow biopsy and now they're just making sure the blood cells are regenerating themselves,” said Msgr. Zuraw. “He appreciates your thoughts and prayers. As we are praying for him, he is praying for us."

Monsignor Zuraw said that the Bishop had not been feeling well for two months, but did not think that anything was seriously wrong until his diagnosis.

Bishop Murry has been the head of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown for over 10 years.