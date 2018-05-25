Trump accuses Dems of 'rooting against' NKorea talks - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump accuses Dems of 'rooting against' NKorea talks

Posted: Updated:

By ANNE FLAHERTY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Friday accused Democrats of "rooting against" upcoming nuclear talks with North Korea, and said his political opponents were trying to coddle gang members.

With the 2018 midterm elections on the horizon, Trump has gone out of his way to poke Democrats. On Friday, he lumped his grievances against them into a tweet:

"Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea. Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead. Dems have lost touch!"

A look at Trump's complaints against Democrats:

NORTH KOREA

For decades, the U.S. has tried to deter North Korea from building a nuclear weapon and struggled with how to engage the reclusive dictatorship. Eager for a bold accomplishment, Trump jumped quickly on Kim Jong Un's March overture for a summit, announcing that Singapore would host the June meeting. The White House even unveiled a commemorative coin with the profiles of Trump and Kim to herald the "peace talks."

But after a top North Korean foreign ministry official called Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy," Trump announced the meeting was off, possibly out of concern that Kim would back out first and ultimately embarrass the U.S. president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she imagine Kim "having a giggle fit" after Trump rescinded the offer of a summit. "It's clear he didn't know what he was getting into," she said of Trump.

Other Democrats said they wanted North Korea to disarm, but knew it wouldn't happen quickly without intense preparations that they said Trump wasn't willing to do.

Trump's fortunes seemed to shift Friday, as the North Korean government said it is still "willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities" to reconsider talks "at any time, at any format." Trump later told reporters the summit could still happen on June 12 as planned.

__

TAX CUTS

Not a single Democrat in the House and Senate voted for the $1.5 trillion tax cut package Republicans muscled through Congress. It provides significant tax cuts for corporations and the most prosperous Americans, and Democrats depicted it as a payout to the GOP's largest donors.

Seeking to convince voters otherwise, Republicans have trumpeted announcements from companies that credit the tax overhaul as the reason their workers are getting bonuses and wage increases. Trump invited workers and company owners to praise the tax breaks, and took credit for the effort.

"For years they haven't been able to do it, they were unable to do it," he said, drawing a contrast with Democrats.

"They want to increase your taxes and spend money on things that you don't even want to know about," he said.

__

GANGS:

Trump attacked House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi over her criticism of his decision to publicly brand MS-13 gang members "animals" during a White House meeting on immigration last week.

Trump says: "Just the other day, Nancy Pelosi came out in favor of MS-13. ... She wants them to be treated with respect."

Pelosi did not endorse the gang, but took aim at Trump's rhetoric, saying, "Calling people animals is not a good thing." She added that "we all have to recognize that as we respect the dignity and worth of every person."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:24:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>

  • Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:11 GMT
    (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...(Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>

  • Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:15:54 GMT
    (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:36:15 GMT
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>

  • The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:05:09 GMT
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>

  • City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    Friday, May 25 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-05-25 23:54:16 GMT

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms