Champion softball regional championship game time changed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion softball regional championship game time changed

Posted: Updated:
MASSILLON, Ohio -

The Champion vs. Independence regional softball game scheduled for Saturday is now starting at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, officials moved the start time up from 12 noon.

The game will be played at Massillon High School.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms