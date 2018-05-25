Prosecutors, defense make cases for sentencing of convicted murd - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Prosecutors, defense make cases for sentencing of convicted murderer Jacob Larosa

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Jacob Larosa at his hearing in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Jacob Larosa at his hearing in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court

Trumbull County Prosecutors are asking the court to keep the teen accused of brutally beating and attempting to rape his 94-year-old neighbor behind bars for the rest of his life. Defense attorneys representing him are asking that the judge take into account Jacob's childhood and mental health. 

In separate sentencing memorandums filed on Friday both sides are asking for a judge to side with them on sentences. Prosecutors have requested that Larosa be sentenced to life in prison without the possibilty of parole, while attorneys on his behalf argue that Larosa should face a life sentence with possible parole after 20 years. 

The 18-year-old was found guilty in February of murdering his 94-year-old neighbor, Marie Belcastro at her Niles home in March 2015.

LaRosa was just 15 in 2015 when prosecutors say he broke into Belcastro's home and beat her to death with a heavy metal flashlight. He was set to be tried as an adult when he plead no contest to aggravated murder, robbery, burglary and attempted rape.

In their filing, prosecutors make their case, saying "Stated simply, the offenses that this defendant committed are straight out of a slasher film" and "it is evident that there was no motive, other than murder and mayhem for the sake of murder and mayhem"

Prosecutors also argue that Larosa should not be given a chance at parole because of a likelihood that he would commit more criminal offenses. 

To that effect, prosecutors argue that Larosa has shown no remorse and has "repeatedly bragged to other incarcerated juveniles about beating Marie Belcastro..."

They argue that since Larosa's incarceration he has "shown absolutely zero remorse for these offenses. He has dozens of write-ups, confrontations with staff, and reprimands."

A court document says that "The defendant stated that his attorneys had been telling him to show remorse and he was hopeful he could do so at sentencing. He could not." The argument continues stating, "Indeed there were many tears shed by witnesses, family members, and victims alike during the two-day sentencing hearing on this case. Not a single one was shed by this defendant." 

The memorandum also argues that Larosa would likely commit future heinous acts: "These are the acts of a budding young psychopath, who will surely mature into a more skilled and cunning killer should this Court allow it."

"Belcastro was so brutally beaten that she required a closed casket funeral which denied her family, friends, and loved ones the opportunity to bury her with even a little dignity."

Prosecutors say that the facts of the Belcastro murder are proof enough to deem Larosa a future threat. 

The arguments from prosecutors continued citing that Larosa was released from Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center at around 11 a.m.,  and by 5:22 p.m. he was "home lying about being beat up..."

Furthermore, the memorandum argues that Larosa had committed previous acts of violence. 

"Often his step-father and siblings slept in a locked room with a firearm in fear of the monster that resided with them," it reads. 

Prosecuting attorneys argue that life without the possibility of parole is allowed in cases in which the juvenile offender has been deemed beyond all possible types of redemption. They argue that Larosa fits the bill. 

Their motion reads- "the Defendant in this case has gone beyond murder. He is irredeemable. He is not only a murderer but has added the element of a sexual murderer." 

However, defense attorney for Larosa argue differently, stating that the court should "Give him an opportunity to earn a release some day. If he does not take advantage of that opportunity, he will ultimately serve the balance of his life in prison because he will never be released." 

Larosa's attorneys argue that the "heinous" nature of the crime is not the only thing that should be considered. 

Indeed, defense attorneys argue that a judge should consider Larosa's mental health.  They argue in their memorandum that Larosa suffers from ADHD, bipolar disorder, hyperactivity and more. 

"Jacob exhibited problem behavior as early as age two when he set a fire at home, " they wrote in their memorandum.

However, defense attorneys argue that Larosa has a cognitive impairment.

A portion of the memorandum reads, "Testing on academic achievement and intellectual ability conducted when Jacob was in school and in 2015 show that Jacob has cognitive limitations, which impacted Jacob's academic performance and functioning." 

In addition, defense attorneys, say that the court should take into consideration Larosa's home life, including young parents and relationship issues at home. 

The filing alleges that Larosa suffered verbal and/or physical abuse at the hands of both his stepfather and father. 

For example,  the memorandum recounts an instance in which Larosa was beaten with a belt buckle for eating a snack cake. 

The familial issues allegedly continued after Belcastro's death. 

Defense attorneys allege that following his arrest Larosa's father visited him and suggested that he "join a prison gang."

However, the filing argues that Larosa is not irredeemable, citing that he chose to enter a "no contest" plea to "spare the family any further pain that resulted from his actions."

In addition, attorneys claim that Larosa's first criminal proceeding was when he was 14, rather than earlier. 

The filing also states that Larosa leads a peer group in detention called "Life Changers" and focuses on teaching others to "manage anger".  

Defense attorneys also claim Larosa has shown a desire to finish school and become a counselor. 

A sentencing date has not yet been set. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:24:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>

  • Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:11 GMT
    (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...(Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>

  • Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:15:54 GMT
    (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:36:15 GMT
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>

  • The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:05:09 GMT
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>

  • City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    Friday, May 25 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-05-25 23:54:16 GMT

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms