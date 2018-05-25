Man sentenced for fondling sleeping woman during flight

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to fondling a sleeping woman during a flight from Las Vegas has been sentenced to live three months in a halfway house.

Wei-Ming Shi, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced Friday in federal court. The 59-year-old Shi also was sentenced to one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine for the simple assault on an aircraft.

Prosecutors say a female passenger sitting next to Shi on a flight in August 2016 woke up to the man putting his hands under her dress on her inner thigh, upper buttocks and lower back. She notified a flight attendant and had her seat moved.

A federal judge says the behavior was "repulsive and cannot be tolerated."

Shi pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in October.

