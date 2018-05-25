Hubbard Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police spent the afternoon searching a field behind a Hubbard plaza for clues in a bank robbery.

The Cortland Bank on West Liberty Street was robbed around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

There was a low flying airplane, with the state highway patrol, circling the premises to help in the search.

A spokesperson for the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force told 21 News that the reason the plane was able to help, was because it was already in the air with the Ohio State Highway Patrol as they were doing their patrols for the long holiday weekend.

The plane was able to get into the area of Hubbard within about 10 minutes to help in the search, say police.

According to officials, they have still been unable to locate the suspect.

Authorities say they are searching for a white male between 30 and 40 years old about 6 feet tall 200 pounds wearing sunglasses, a safari hat, and an orange shirt.

Officers say they have only recently cleared the scene. The bank was closed for most of the afternoon.

If you have any information please contact police.

