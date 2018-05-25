Cianciola advances to state semi-finals in tennis

Canfield senior Tim Cianciola is two wins away from being crowned a state champion in tennis.

He won his opening match at the state tennis tournament against Austin Staiger from Beavercreek in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

In the state quarterfinals, Cianciola beat Danny Thomas from Massillon Jackson in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, advancing to the state semi-finals.

Cianciola will face Robert Cash from New Albany, Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.