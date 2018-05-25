H.S. baseball tournament scores (5/25/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball tournament scores (5/25/18)

The South Range baseball team with their Division III Regional Championship trophy. The South Range baseball team with their Division III Regional Championship trophy.

Baseball Tournament 

Division II Hudson Regional Championship Game 

Tallmadge 17 Canfield 0  


Division III Massillon Regional Championship Game 

Grand Valley 2 South Range 4 | This will be the Raiders first trip to state semi-finals.

