Name of Pennsylvania boy, 6, killed by pit bull released

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) - A coroner has released the name of a 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy attacked and killed by a pit bull.

The (Altoona) Mirror reports that the Blair County coroner's office said Gauge Eckenrode died of blunt force trauma from Thursday's attack.

Family friend Rick Vaughan told the paper that the boy's father heard the mother screaming at about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the dog on top of the boy. The father pulled the dog away, but the child succumbed to his injuries,

The Altoona Area School District issued a statement extending "sincere condolences" to the family of the Baker Elementary kindergarten student.

District spokeswoman Paula Foreman said counselors, in collaboration with UPMC Altoona Behavioral Health Services, would be available for students, staff and faculty,

Information from: Altoona Mirror, http://www.altoonamirror.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.