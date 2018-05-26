H.S. softball tournament scores (5/26/18)

Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors withstood a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Francisco Lindor's second home run of the game for Cleveland snapped an eighth-inning tie after Minnesota erased an eight-run deficit, and the Indians held on to top the Twins 9-8 on Thursday night.

Yairo Munoz hit a three-run, game-ending homer to cap St. Louis' five-run ninth inning and rally the Cardinals to a 10-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

It's a quick turnaround for the Golden State Warriors as they get ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Warriors had to get ready in a hurry for the NBA Finals

Freshman Jack Gerhing did it on the mound and the plate to help lead South Range to their first state championship game.

Kevin Love cleared to play for Cavs in Game 1 of NBA Finals against Golden State.

Cleveland and Golden State were stretched to their limits in the conference finals this time around, leaving little time to recoup and prepare for their latest meeting in the NBA Finals. More >>