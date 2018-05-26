H.S. softball tournament scores (5/26/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. softball tournament scores (5/26/18)

Softball Tournament

Division II Regional

West Branch 7 Woodridge 1

Division III Regional

Champion 13 Independence 3 | 5 innings

