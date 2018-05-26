Pirates activate OF Starling Marte off DL, keep Meadows

Francisco Lindor's second home run of the game for Cleveland snapped an eighth-inning tie after Minnesota erased an eight-run deficit, and the Indians held on to top the Twins 9-8 on Thursday night.More >>
Yairo Munoz hit a three-run, game-ending homer to cap St. Louis' five-run ninth inning and rally the Cardinals to a 10-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.More >>
Freshman Jack Gerhing did it on the mound and the plate to help lead South Range to their first state championship game.More >>
The West Branch softball team advanced to the Division II State Championship game with 5-4 win over Jonathan Alder Thursday.More >>
The first one deserved a sequel, which Cleveland won in the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history to even things up with Golden State.More >>
