Man facing charges after car with 2 kids stolen

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a man is facing theft and kidnapping charges after a car with two young children inside was stolen from a Philadelphia home. The children were later found unharmed.

Police said the 28-year-old woman stopped at a friend's house at 10 p.m. Wednesday and ran to the door, but turned around to find the car with the 6-year-old and 1-year-old boys gone. Police say the car was spotted about a mile away and later crashed. The children weren't inside but were found later.

Twenty-three-year-old Lakim McDonald is charged with theft, kidnapping, child endangerment and reckless endangerment. Court documents indicate that he will be represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which couldn't be reached over the weekend; his parents said Saturday that an attorney was being sought for him.

