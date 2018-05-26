Indians reliever Miller back on DL, has knee inflammation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Indians reliever Miller back on DL, has knee inflammation

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller is back on the 10-day disabled list, this time with inflammation in his right knee, and there's no timetable for his return.

The AL Central-leading Indians made the move Saturday, a day after the lefty gave up three runs and got just two outs in an 11-2 loss to Houston.

Cleveland recalled right-handers Ben Taylor and Evan Marshall from Triple-A Columbus. Right-hander Oliver Drake, who allowed six runs on Friday night, was designated for assignment.

Miller was on the DL from April 26-May 11 with a strained left hamstring. He began the season with 10 consecutive scoreless innings, but is 0-3 with a 14.55 ERA in six games since being activated.

Miller is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA and one save in 17 appearances this season. He has been a key contributor for the Indians since their run to the 2016 World Series, pitching in a variety of relief roles. He was on the DL twice last season with patella tendinitis in his right knee.

Cleveland's bullpen is last in the American League this year with a 3-12 record and a 6.23 ERA. The bullpen hit a new low Friday night, allowing 11 runs in the final two innings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms