Perfect pool weather: Sunshine and HOT temperatures on the way

After some rain and storms moved through the Valley Saturday evening, clouds will decrease during the day. Conditions should stay dry through a majority of the day with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Sunshine will persist for the holiday! Memorial day will be HOT with high temperatures flirting with the 90° mark by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be hot and sunny as well, and temperatures will remain in the 80's throughout the workweek.

The chance for rain and storms will return on Wednesday afternoon, with scattered storms likely during the day on Thursday.

We may finally see a bit of relief from the heat next weekend.