Cianciola finishes third at State Tennis Tournament

Canfield's Tim Cianciola finished third at the state tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio.

The senior defeated Stu Brdicka in the third-place match. He lost the first set 6-2, then took the middle set in a hard-fought battle 7-6. Cianciola capped off his third-place run taking the final set 6-4.

Earlier in the day he lost to eventual state champion Robert Cash in the semi-finals 6-1, 6-0.

Now Cianciola turns his attention to the team competition that begins on Sunday.