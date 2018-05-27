Poland police warn residents after a series of car break-ins

The Poland Township Police Department took to its Facebook page to warn residents about a series of car break-ins early Saturday morning.

In the post, the department says the break-ins took place in the Timberbrooke and Hunters Hill area between 3:00 and 5:30 a.m.

The post says the suspect, or suspects, broke out windows of vehicles and stole things including money, wallets and even a handgun.

They ask that no one leaves any valuables in plain sight.

The department says they do possibly have one of the suspects on security camera footage and are working to obtain this.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, the department is asking to be contacted immediately.