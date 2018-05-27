Ohio Turnpike crash backs up traffic and leaves 3 injured

A one-car crash on Interstate 76 in Beaver Township has left a pregnant woman and two others injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped just before 12 p.m.

All lanes were closed for a period of time near exit 232.

Troopers say there were three people in the car, including a pregnant woman.

Two were taken by ambulance and one was taken by a helicopter to the hospital for serious injuries, according to troopers.

Traffic is flowing normally again.