Air quality advisory for the Mahoning Valley

An air quality advisory has been issued in the Youngstown-Warren area for Monday.

According to Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, senior citizens and those with breathing problems.

Those in this group should try to stay indoors with the windows shut. It's advised to consider wearing a facemask if they need to go outside.

The Air Quality Index is expected to be at 101.

The AQI range that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups is from 101 to 150.