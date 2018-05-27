Women veterans honored in Youngstown

Some men who served in the U.S. Armed Forces took time on Sunday to thank and remember women who have served our country.

The Struthers Marine Corps League Detachment 494 recognized women from our region who wore the uniform.

The ceremony was held on Sunday at the Four Seasons Flea and Farm Market.

The women say they are thankful for being recognized.

Diane Murar, Veteran of U.S. Air Force, says in her experience, people think of men when they hear the word "veteran".

"Especially when I went to the clinics or other events, they were looking for the veteran and asked me where's your husband? And I said, no I'm the veteran," says Murar.

Molly Dupuy, Veteran of the U.S. Army, says this ceremony meant a lot to her.

"When they think Memorial Day they think men when they think Veterans Day they think men, most songs are about the men so when there are little things out there for the women. It's a big deal," says Dupuy.

A veteran from the U.S. Air Force used Sunday's event to encourage young women who want to serve in the Armed Forces.

"If you want to serve, don't let anyone stop you no matter what anybody says because it will be the greatest experience of your life," says Sherry Barto.

The women say they would all sign on the line to serve our country again.

The following women were honored at Sunday's ceremony: Sherry Barto from Girard veteran USAF, Diana Murar from Boardman veteran USAF, Molly Dupuy from Youngstown, veteran U.S. Army, Lisa Calabratte from Austintown veteran U.S. Army, Samdra Sample from Edinburgh, PA veteran U.S. Army.