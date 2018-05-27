Women veterans honored in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Women veterans honored in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Some men who served in the U.S. Armed Forces took time on Sunday to thank and remember women who have served our country.

The Struthers Marine Corps League Detachment 494 recognized women from our region who wore the uniform.

The ceremony was held on Sunday at the Four Seasons Flea and Farm Market. 

The women say they are thankful for being recognized.

Diane Murar, Veteran of U.S. Air Force, says in her experience, people think of men when they hear the word "veteran".

"Especially when I went to the clinics or other events, they were looking for the veteran and asked me where's your husband? And I said, no I'm the veteran," says Murar.

Molly Dupuy, Veteran of the U.S. Army, says this ceremony meant a lot to her.

"When they think Memorial Day they think men when they think Veterans Day they think men, most songs are about the men so when there are little things out there for the women. It's a big deal," says Dupuy.

A veteran from the U.S. Air Force used Sunday's event to encourage young women who want to serve in the Armed Forces.

"If you want to serve, don't let anyone stop you no matter what anybody says because it will be the greatest experience of your life," says Sherry Barto.

The women say they would all sign on the line to serve our country again.

The following women were honored at Sunday's ceremony: Sherry Barto from Girard veteran USAF, Diana Murar from Boardman veteran USAF, Molly Dupuy from Youngstown, veteran U.S. Army, Lisa Calabratte from Austintown veteran U.S. Army, Samdra Sample from Edinburgh, PA veteran U.S. Army.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms