Amphitheater project ignites bigger plans for downtown Youngstown

Big plans were unveiled this past week to revitalize a section of downtown Youngstown.

The city hopes to close down a part of Phelps Street and turn it into a pedestrian-only space.

Officials say the new vision would lead right into the city's amphitheater project.

Project officials hope it attracts more people to the downtown area.

The Deputy Director of Public Works, Chuck Shasho tells 21 News the project is moving right along.

"We're working on the sewer work of the contract. The actual building of the Amphitheater will start in about a week. They're going to start with some of their site work and set some foundations and pretty soon you'll be seeing steel go up," says Shasho.

The Department of Public Works hopes all of these improvements will raise the level of expectation of downtown Youngstown, and drop vacancy levels.