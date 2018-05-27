Warren FD: 2 people stuck in car after crashing into tree

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash that left two people stuck inside a car in Warren.

Warren Fire Department says the crash happened on Douglas Street NW just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Fire crews say two people were stuck in the vehicle and they had to use the jaws of life to get them out.

According to initial reports, a woman inside the vehicle told police she was being chased and that was the cause of the crash into a tree.

Police are still investigating the crash.

The cause has not yet been confirmed.