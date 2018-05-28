Hormel recalls Spam and Luncheon Loaf - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hormel recalls Spam and Luncheon Loaf

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WASHINGTON -

Hormel Foods is recalling approximately 114 tons of canned pork and chicken products that the U.S. Department of Agriculture that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the problem was discovered after the firm received four complaints stating that metal objects were found in Spam Classic and Black Label Luncheon Loaf shipped throughout the United States.

There have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with people who ate the products according to the USDA.

Due to concerns that some of the products may be in food pantries, people who have purchased the products are urged not to eat them but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The USDA places this in a Class I recall category, meaning there is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The canned pork and chicken products were produced on February 8 through February 10, 2018.

12-oz. metal cans containing "SPAM Classic" with a "Best By" February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889.

12-oz. metal cans containing "Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf" with a "Best By" February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 199N" on the bottom of the can.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Response, Hormel Foods, at (800) 523-4635.

