GM recalls 112,000 Chevy Cruze LS models over fire risk during crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WASHINGTON -

General Motors is recalling nearly 112,000 Chevy Cruzes over concerns that a fuel leak could develop and lead to an increased fire risk following a rear-end crash and rollover.

The recall involves 2016, 2017, and 2018 Cruze LS models equipped with a gas engine and tire inflator kit instead of a spare tire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the issue was discovered as GM was testing a new, pre-production 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS gas-engine sedan equipped with the tire inflator kit.

In a 54 mph rear-impact barrier test, followed by a rollover, GM discovered gasoline leakage that exceeded the maximum allowable level.

GM followed-up by crash-testing similarly equipped 2016-2018 Cruze models which also resulted in the gas leak.

.NHTSA says the cars may leak gasoline following a rear-impact crash and a rollover. A fuel leak, in the presence of an ignition source, increases the risk of a fire, according to NHTSA which says the cars fail to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard covering fuel system integrity.

GM will notify owners, and dealers will install a lock-ring on the fuel tank that will shield the fuel tank vapor pressure sensor from damage in a rear-impact crash, free of charge.

The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is 18159.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

General Motors makes the Chevy Cruze at plants in Lordstown, Ohio and Mexico.

