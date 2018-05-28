Warren mom jailed for child endangering - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren mom jailed for child endangering

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Asia Nicole Bradley Asia Nicole Bradley
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren mother convicted of endangering two of her three young children is spending Memorial Day in jail and has been sentenced to stay behind bars through most of next month, including her birthday.

According to Warren Municipal Court records, 21-year-old Asia Nicole Bradley was with one of her children when she appeared before Judge Thomas Gysegem on Friday to answer allegations that she had violated terms of her probation.

Bradley pleaded guilty in March to two counts of child endangering for a February incident at her Maryland Street apartment where police say they found her covered in mud and highly intoxicated.

Police say they heard children screaming inside the apartment where they found a relative who said that Bradley just had an argument with her children's father who had threatened to leave her.

An officer says Bradley was arrested after she refused to go inside the apartment to care for her children, ages three years, one-and-a-half years and six months old.

When Bradley pleaded guilty to the endangering charges in March, Judge Gysegem ordered her to take alcohol or drug or parenting classes.

When the judge discovered on Friday that Bradley hadn't completed the classes, he sentenced her to thirty days in the Trumbull County Jail, which include her birthday next week.

In addition, Judge Gysegem put a note in the case file saying he doesn't understand why Bradley had the child she brought to court with her.

According to county records Bradley will be in jail until June 24.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms