Warren mom jailed for child endangering

A Warren mother convicted of endangering two of her three young children is spending Memorial Day in jail and has been sentenced to stay behind bars through most of next month, including her birthday.

According to Warren Municipal Court records, 21-year-old Asia Nicole Bradley was with one of her children when she appeared before Judge Thomas Gysegem on Friday to answer allegations that she had violated terms of her probation.

Bradley pleaded guilty in March to two counts of child endangering for a February incident at her Maryland Street apartment where police say they found her covered in mud and highly intoxicated.

Police say they heard children screaming inside the apartment where they found a relative who said that Bradley just had an argument with her children's father who had threatened to leave her.

An officer says Bradley was arrested after she refused to go inside the apartment to care for her children, ages three years, one-and-a-half years and six months old.

When Bradley pleaded guilty to the endangering charges in March, Judge Gysegem ordered her to take alcohol or drug or parenting classes.

When the judge discovered on Friday that Bradley hadn't completed the classes, he sentenced her to thirty days in the Trumbull County Jail, which include her birthday next week.

In addition, Judge Gysegem put a note in the case file saying he doesn't understand why Bradley had the child she brought to court with her.

According to county records Bradley will be in jail until June 24.