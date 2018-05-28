Former Fitch principal tapped for township trustee

The Austintown Board of Trustees on Monday voted to select former Fitch High School Principal Doug McGlynn as their newest member.

Trustee Jim Davis tells 21 News that the board voted to have McGlynn fill the remaining 18-month term of Rick Stauffer who is leaving the board to become a pastor at a church in Sharon.

McGlynn, who is the current superintendent of the Western Reserve Local Schools, will be sworn-in as trustee next month.