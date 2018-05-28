Helmets, Roadways, & Bike Paths: Safety tips for summer biking in the Valley

Schools are letting out for the summer soon, which means you might see more and more children spending their day riding their bikes. But as the season of outdoor fun kicks off children, and adults, are being asked to be careful when riding their bikes.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and AAA are teaming up to remind bicyclists, young and old, of some important tips to stay safe while on a bike this summer.

AAA offers the following advice to all cyclists: Be Alert. Be Wary. Be Seen.

The most common piece of advice offered by AAA and PennDOT is for cyclists, of all ages, to wear a helmet.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a properly fitted bicycle helmet reduces the risk of head injury by as much as 85 percent and the risk of brain injury by as much as 88 percent.

According to officials, the best way to stay safe is to make sure a bike helmet is properly fitted.

Experts offer the following tips for fitting a bike helmet:

Size: Measure your head to find your size. Try on several helmets in your size until one feels right. Now put the helmet level on your head and adjust the sizing pads or fit ring until the helmet is snug.

Position: The helmet should sit level on your head and low on your forehead— one or two finger-widths above your eyebrow.

Side Straps: Adjust the slider on both straps to form a "V" shape under, and slightly in front of, the ears. Lock the slider if possible.

Buckles: Center the left buckle under the chin. On most helmets, the straps can be pulled from the back of the helmet to lengthen or shorten the chin straps. This task is easier if you take the helmet off to make these adjustments.

Chin Strap: Buckle your chin strap. Tighten the strap until it is snug so that no more than one or two fingers fit under the strap.

After completing the previous steps, experts suggest making a final fitting with this checklist:

Does your helmet fit right? Open your mouth wide…big yawn! The helmet should pull down on your head. If not, refer back to step 5 and tighten the chin strap. Does your helmet rock back more than two fingers above the eyebrows? If so, unbuckle and shorten the front strap by moving the slider forward. Buckle and retighten the chin strap, and test again. Does your helmet rock forward into your eyes? If so, unbuckle and tighten the back strap by moving the slider back toward the ear. Buckle and retighten the chin strap, and test again. Roll the rubber band down to the buckle. All four straps must go through the rubber band and be close to the buckle to prevent the buckle from slipping.

A video uploaded by the NHTSA also offers some tips for making sure a bike helmet fits properly.

State law in Pennsylvania requires that any child 12 or under who is riding a bike must also wear a helmet. In Ohio, no such laws exists yet, however, several communities have adopted their own ordinances requiring helmets, according to Helmets.org.

Any bike rider should check with their local government on regulations specific to where they plan to ride, including whether or not bikes are permitted to be ridden on the sidewalk.

The NHTSA says the safest place for an adult to ride a bike is on the street, however, children should ride on a sidewalk.

Tips for riding on the sidewalk include:

Check the law in your State or jurisdiction to make sure sidewalk riding is allowed.

Watch for vehicles coming out of or turning into driveways.

Stop at corners of sidewalks and streets to look for cars and to make sure the drivers see you before crossing.

Enter a street at a corner and not between parked cars. Alert pedestrians that you are near by saying, "Excuse me," or, "Passing on your left," or use a bell or horn.

Riding on the street, however, can bring a different set of dangers and hazards to be alert for.

Ohio and Pennsylvania have their own respective sets of laws on bicycling on the roadways, however, all states require bicyclists on the roadway to follow the same rules and responsibilities as motorists.

The NHTSA offers the following general tips:

Drive with the flow, in the same direction as traffic.

Obey street signs, signals, and road markings, just like a car.

Assume the other person doesn't see you; look ahead for hazards or situations to avoid that may cause you to fall, like toys, pebbles, potholes, grates, train tracks.

No texting, listening to music or using anything that distracts you by taking your eyes and ears or your mind off the road and traffic.

Bikers who take to the roads are also required to use hand signals to let motorists know of their intentions to stop or turn.

More information on laws specific to Ohio can be found here. Pennsylvania laws can be found here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has also uploaded a series of videos to make teaching children bike safety easier. Those videos, as well as others one pedestrian safety, can be found on the department's Youtube page.

Cyclists are also urged to take advantage of trails and pathways specifically designed for biking.

Anj interactive map of bike paths and "bike friendly" roadways is available here:



