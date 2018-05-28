Dairy Queen to kick off balloon fundraiser for Akron Children's

Beginning this weekend, Valley Dairy Queens are expected to make a show of support for Akron Children's Hospital.

Starting Saturday, June 2nd Dairy Queen locations through the Mahoning Valley will be participating in the Children's Miracle Network Balloon campaign to raise money for the children's hospital network.

According to the hospital, Dairy Queen stores in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer counties will be selling paper balloons for $1 each.

The personalized balloon will be on display at participating locations until the beginning of August.

Each dollar raised will benefit Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley, a Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

And as an added bonus to those who donate, each balloon will include DQ coupons for use at future visits.

"Each year, local Dairy Queen stores display their exceptional support towards children and families of Akron Children's with the outcome of this balloon campaign," said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development, Akron Children's Hospital.

In 2017, local DQ locations raised more than $25,000 through their year-round fundraising for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley. More than $185,000 has been raised over the past nine years.