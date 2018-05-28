Beaver Township Police get much-needed addition

A special member of the Beaver Township Police Department helped lead the North Lima Memorial Day parade.

Argo is the newest of the Beaver Township force after just finishing his training with Officer Chris Albert.

The department was able to complete the training with a help from a grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

"He's a dual purpose dog. He's trained to find narcotic odor, track suspects, articles, building searches, area searches and also criminal apprehension," said Officer Chris Albert with the Beaver Township Police Department.

Beaver Township says Argo will be a big advantage for the department and he's already made his first arrest.