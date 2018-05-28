VFW in Lisbon needs your help to stay open

VFW Post 4111 in Lisbon is using this Memorial Day to seek community support in an effort to keep it's doors open.

The post became a victim of an embezzlement by someone it trusted.

Memorial Day weekend is normally one of the busiest times for VFW Post 4111 in Lisbon.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars would normally come in the spirit of camaraderie.

But not the last couple of years because of an embezzlement discovered of more than $100,000, unrenewed licenses, and bills unpaid.

The embezzled funds were from cash events like fish fries, steak fries, and raffles. VFW leaders say it was when the person responsible died that they first discovered the theft back in early 2016, that's why they have no way to recover the funds.

Roger Bacon, who is a trustee with VFW Post 4111 in Lisbon, said, "We went after an insurance policy. There was a bond for people handling money which is standard. Only to find out that the premium had not been paid in two years."

David Cope, Commander of VFW Post 4111 in Lisbon, tells 21 News, "After the lady passed away we started getting all these bills, and they found a lot of them hid, and they found all these delinquent past due notices and everything."

The organization was devastated to learn that its liquor license had not been renewed, so they had to temporarily shut the bar down, and while they've renewed the license cannot begin operating until they can replenish the stock.

"We had to get a liquor license first, then we had to get the insurance on this building. And like I said, what we need now are funds to replenish (the bar). We can't pay for any help. What money is coming in is barely paying the bills. We've had the phone shut off three times," Bacon said.

The telephone was recently shut off again, making it difficult to keep the kitchen operating because the VFW needs it to take orders that they deliver.

Now, these Veterans are hoping they can receive enough community support to keep the doors open because they've always been willing to donate to the schools and others when they've needed a helping hand.

If you want to help you can donate to:

VFW Post 4111 Fund at Consumers National Bank on Dickey Drive in Lisbon, or you can send a check directly to VFW Post 4111 in care of Post Commander David Cope, 210 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.