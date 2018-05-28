Tuesday's Temperatures will remain hot, but a cool-down is on the way!

After record-breaking Memorial Day heat, the hot weather will continue for Tuesday. Make sure to hang on the sunscreen, the majority of the day will feature sunny conditions and temperatures reaching the upper 80's.

A bit of relief from the hot temperatures will come on Wednesday when high temperatures drop back to the low 80's for a few days. Along with the cooler temperatures, the remnants of Alberto will also bring a moist air mass to the Valley with showers and storms possible through the end of the workweek.

Conditions will dry out a bit for the weekend, and temperatures will drop near average with highs in the low 70's.