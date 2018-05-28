17-year-old boy drowns in Ellwood City creek

A 17-year-old boy drowned in Connoquenessing Creek in Ellwood City on Memorial Day.

Ellwood City firefighters said they arrived on the scene at 2:11 p.m. after a call about needing a water rescue was received.

Authorities said there were two other teenagers swimming in the creek with the boy who drowned.

Rescuers were able to save those two individuals, however, the 17-year- old could not be saved.