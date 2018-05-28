The Valley pays tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The Valley pays tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
Many communities throughout the Valley took the time to honor fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

In Boardman, the annual Memorial Day parade brought out plenty of organizations. 21 News was present to see a group carrying an American Flag along the parade route, along with many other groups who took time to display their respect for fallen men and women. 

Many people came out sporting red, white and blue for the 97th Annual Canfield Memorial Day Parade on the green. Names were read honoring fallen soldiers and there was a procession to the Canfield East Cemetery. Non-serviceable American Flags were also collected, along with food items for area veterans. 

In Girard, bagpipes played as students held a wreath-laying ceremony at Girard Cemetery and a flag raising. Several students also took to a podium to read about what Memorial Day means to them. 

In Mesopotamia, a luncheon brought many together at Town Hall, followed by a parade to the cemetery. A local band provided the music. Many people marching held American flags. Each of the flags was then placed on veteran graves.

In Weathersfield, the VFW Post 4-1-9-2 hosted a ceremony at Kerr Cemetery. The ceremony honored all of those that had fallen in the line of duty and gave the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony included a speech by a local pastor and youth band that played patriotic songs. 

Mercer County paid its respects to lives lost as well, with its annual Memorial Day 500 parade.

Thousands came out to see banners, bands, floats, and 500 flags flying in the borough of Mercer.  

The event, in its 16th year, honors and remembers all of those fallen heroes from Mercer County.

