Youngstown man accused of stabbing girlfriend

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Monques Wansley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

An East Side Youngstown man is in the county jail, accused of punching and stabbing the mother of his children on Memorial Day.

Officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of Cedar Lane Monday morning after a woman called 911 saying her boyfriend stabbed her and was threatening everyone else in the house.

According to a police report, the woman who lives with 29-year-old MonQues Wansley Jr. said an argument the two were having escalated, and he began hitting her in the head.

The woman said her son intervened, holding Wansley in a bear hug and throwing him out the front door.

Wansley came back inside through a side door, allegedly grabbing a knife and stabbing his girlfriend in the leg.

The woman said she escaped with her children and called 911.

While she was being taken to Northside Medical Center for treatment, police went to the house and arrested Wansley.

He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of domestic violence.  

