Starbucks closes more than 8,000 stores for anti-bias training

If you went to Starbucks for your afternoon pick me up after 2:30 pm Tuesday, you left empty-handed.

Eight thousand Starbucks locations across the country were closed for Racial Bias Education Day.

It's all the result of an incident in Philadelphia, where two black men were arrested inside a Starbucks last month where an employee accused the men of trespassing.

Both men have since settled with the city for just one dollar each, but it also led to the training.

21 News spoke with the Youngstown NAACP about the company's approach to this racial problem.

The Starbucks in Austintown and all around the Mahoning Valley will re-open Wednesday morning as usual following the four-hour sensitivity training session.

The local Youngstown Chapter of the NAACP and others said the training is a good first step by Starbucks ownership.

Customers earlier in the day stopped in for their favorite coffee, but those that spoke with 21 News knew they had to make it just before the doors closed for the training.

Sophia Ehrhardt of Minnesota who is just passing through said, "Yes. Especially in these times. I mean, I think everybody needs to be more sensitive to discrimination."

"I think it's good that Starbucks is taking accountability for what happened and they're going to openly discuss issues that people have experienced and how to make it a better place and more welcoming," said JoAnne Greenwald from New Jersey.

The Youngstown NAACP says the company is willing to lose money to pay its employees to learn how to treat people of all races and nationalities fairly.

"It's good that top management took ownership of the issue and not only took ownership of where it took place but throughout their entire company," said Vice-President of the NAACP of Youngstown Jimma McWilson. "That's the way you do training on issues as crucial to this country as racial discrimination."

The NAACP recommends that a good next step for Starbucks would be to contact the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, better known as the EEOC, and do training with them on a continuing basis.